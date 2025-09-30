Open Menu

Civil Society Urged For Increasing Voters Turnout For October 19 By Election: ECP

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Civil society urged for increasing voters turnout for October 19 by election: ECP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The civil society members has been urged to play their role in increasing voter turnout in the third phase of the by-elections scheduled for October 19, 2025.

This was stated by the Joint Provincial Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Fareed Afridi, while chairing a meeting of the Gender and Disability Electoral Working Group here Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Ayub Khan from Blue Veins, Muhammad Javed from SPDA, Muhammad Haris Khan from EnlightLab, Muhammad Shafiq from URDO, Roshan Khan from Pak Women, Ms. Hasna Ali from Da Hawalwar, Noor Alam from CPDI, Director Elections Muhammad Nadeem Khan, and the Provincial Election Commissioner’s spokesperson Sohail Ahmed.

On the occasion, the Joint Provincial Election Commissioner said that the Election Commission is committed to ensuring the participation of all marginalized groups, including women, in the electoral process.

He emphasized the need to raise awareness among voters in districts where by-elections are being held, regarding the importance of casting their votes.

Muhammad Fareed Afridi also gave a detailed briefing on the procedure and legal status of postal ballot papers for persons with disabilities.

He explained that during both local government and general elections, disabled individuals who are registered but unable to go to polling stations can obtain a postal ballot by filling out the relevant form and submitting it to the Returning Officer.

He said everyone must play their part in increasing women’s participation in the electoral process. In 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a campaign is ongoing in collaboration between the Election Commission and NADRA to help women who do not yet have Computerized National Identity Cards.

mobile registration vans are being provided to facilitate easy access for women to get their CNICs.

He urged civil society to support the Election Commission in this campaign.

On this occasion, participants shared various suggestions regarding awareness campaigns.

Recent Stories

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean ..

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE takes part in International Astronautical Cong ..

UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost i ..

Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment

1 hour ago
 Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorro ..

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s c ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..

2 hours ago
 Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by ..

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

2 hours ago
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide bl ..

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Science ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago
 Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

2 hours ago
 PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

3 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan