ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Representatives from the civil society on Friday demanded of the quarter concerned to take care of the transgender's mental health.

They were of the view that due to COVID-19, the economic condition of transgenders was suffered badly which also affected their mental health.

Human Rights activist Fareeda Malik said that transgender are using platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to hold regular live chats to address issues including anxiety, depression arising among the community.

Nayyab Ali a transgender rights activist has also demanded for mobilising resources to ensure supply of medical essentials, as well as providing entrepreneurship platforms to transgenders.

She added that though government was helping transgenders to cope up with mental health problems through digital means but still they need more assistance.

She added that transgenders were vulnerable and marginalised community in society who needed special attention.