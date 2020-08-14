UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Society Urged For Taking Care Of Transgender's Mental Health

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Civil society urged for taking care of transgender's mental health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Representatives from the civil society on Friday demanded of the quarter concerned to take care of the transgender's mental health.

They were of the view that due to COVID-19, the economic condition of transgenders was suffered badly which also affected their mental health.

Human Rights activist Fareeda Malik said that transgender are using platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to hold regular live chats to address issues including anxiety, depression arising among the community.

Nayyab Ali a transgender rights activist has also demanded for mobilising resources to ensure supply of medical essentials, as well as providing entrepreneurship platforms to transgenders.

She added that though government was helping transgenders to cope up with mental health problems through digital means but still they need more assistance.

She added that transgenders were vulnerable and marginalised community in society who needed special attention.

Related Topics

Facebook Civil Society YouTube From Government Instagram Depression

Recent Stories

HRW demands impartial inquiry into killings of thr ..

13 minutes ago

Italy welcomes announcement of agreement to normal ..

25 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan’s economy is heading in right d ..

31 minutes ago

EU welcomes bilateral relations between UAE and Is ..

55 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Israel normalisation of ties will bring broade ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.