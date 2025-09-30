Civil Society Urged To Help Boost Voters Turnout In KP LG By-election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Fareed Afridi, on Tuesday urged civil society members to play their role in enhancing voter turnout in the third phase of local government by-elections scheduled for October 19.
He was chairing a meeting of the Gender and Disability Electoral Working Group here.
The meeting was attended by repr4esentatives of various civil society organizations, including Muhammad Ayub Khan of Blue Veins, Muhammad Javed SPDA, Muhammad Haris Khan, Enlightlab, Muhammad Shafiq, URDO, Roshan Khan Pak Women, Hasna Ali Da Hawalor, Noor Alam CPDI, Director Elections Muhammad Nadeem Khan, and spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Sohail Ahmed.
Addressing the participants, Fareed Afridi said the Election Commission was committed to ensuring the participation of all marginalized groups, including women, in the electoral process.
He emphasized the importance of voter awareness in districts where by-elections are being conducted.
He also briefed the participants on the legal framework and procedure for postal ballot papers for persons with disabilities, explaining that registered disabled persons unable to visit polling stations could cast their votes through postal ballots by submitting the prescribed form to the Returning Officer.
Highlighting the need for women’s participation in elections, Afridi informed the meeting that in 13 districts of KP, a campaign was underway in collaboration with NADRA to issue CNICs to women without identity cards.
Mobile registration vans were being deployed to facilitate the process, he added, and appealed to civil society to actively support the Election Commission in this initiative.
During the meeting, participants also presented suggestions to enhance voter education and awareness.
