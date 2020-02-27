Civil society urges to file writ petition against use, sale of tobacco products

Pakistan is the cheapest tobacco seller in terms of prices for tobacco products while in Sri Lanka, tobacco is six times more expensive than Pakistan, four times more expensive in India and twice expensive in Bangladesh

It was discussed at the media session of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), attended by senior doctors, advocate, youth, civil societies, representatives of Fatima Malik Trust, Nijhat Trust, Pakistan Kidney Patient Welfare association, Women Welfare Association and media persons.

On the occasion, representatives of civil society demanded the PANAH to file a writ petition in Supreme Court of Pakistan against the use and sale of tobacco products in the country.

PANAH president Maj Gen (Retd) Masud Ur Rehman Kiani, said tobacco is badly impacting our health burden which has been raised to Rs143 billion. Tobacco companies are currently targeting kids, youth and women as future customers.

He also highlighted the role of anti-smoking campaigns in reducing the health risks in schools and colleges.

Maj Gen (r) Muhammad Ashraf Khan said according to WHO, raising taxes on tobacco product is one of the effective and easy tools to reduce tobacco consumption in the country.

In Pakistan, 166,000 people are dying every year due to high rate of tobacco consumption. In our country 37% of population is addicted to smoking which is an alarming situation.

PANAH Gen Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman said tobacco companies are using new tactics to retain government form raising taxes on tobacco products.

In the past, tobacco industries also urged the government to reduce taxes by presenting wrong data and facts about illicit trade, as a result of which government had introduced 3rd tier in tobacco tax structure.

Due to which government had suffered loss of 154 billion over three years in terms of revenue and also increases the number of diseases and health burden on country, he said.

Other speakers of this session emphasized that cigarette taxes should be increased on tobacco products to overcome the growing health problems due to smoking and especially to reduce consumption among youth.