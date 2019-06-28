Civil Society welcomes district Judiciary in Bajaur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Civil Society lawyers , politicians and local people Friday welcome operationalization of district judiciary here in the tribal district and termed it a historic step in the history of the tribal areas.

The Civil Society said that the setting up of the civil courts would address the sense of deprivation among the tribal people and now they would get right to justice and would not be subjugated to any FCR like draconian law.

The district judiciary on Friday formally started working and on first day heard various cases of civil nature and decided some on the spot.