Open Menu

Civil Society Workers Organize Rally To Express Solidarity With People Of IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Civil Society Workers organize rally to express solidarity with people of IIOJK

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Hundreds of civil society workers took has taken out a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi commenced from the DC office and culminated at Katchehry.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of the innocent Kashmiris, struggling for their right to self-determination.

Salman Lodhi addressing the rally stated that Pakistani masses would continue to extend diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris.

He demanded of the international community to take notice of the atrocities of the Indian forces on innocent people of IIOJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Salman Khan Civil Society Jammu Moral From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana ver ..

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana verdict before SC

16 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution receives global standard certif ..

Public Prosecution receives global standard certification for effective governan ..

26 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thosh ..

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marri ..

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

6 hours ago
 New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

14 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

15 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

15 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan