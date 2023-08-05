Civil Society Workers organize rally to express solidarity with people of IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Hundreds of civil society workers took has taken out a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi commenced from the DC office and culminated at Katchehry.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of the innocent Kashmiris, struggling for their right to self-determination.

Salman Lodhi addressing the rally stated that Pakistani masses would continue to extend diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris.

He demanded of the international community to take notice of the atrocities of the Indian forces on innocent people of IIOJK.