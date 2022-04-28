UrduPoint.com

Civil Society Workers Take Out Rally To Express Solidarity With Pak Army

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Scores of civil society workers and officials from various departments Thursday took out a rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and rendering sacrifices for the cause of homeland

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Scores of civil society workers and officials from various departments Thursday took out a rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and rendering sacrifices for the cause of homeland.

The rally commenced from Municipal Committee Shujabad and culminated at Allah Chowk.

Addressing the rally, Assistant Commissioner Nashir Shehzad Dogar paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army for its matchless services for the country. The Pakistan Army enjoyed excellent repute in professionalism all over the world.

He said the whole nation stood by the army. Nobody would be allowed to criticize the institutions, he added.

Civil society workers Dr Rafique Qureshi, Khaleequr Rehman and others also spoke and stated that attempts to damage institutions' image would be foiled. Some people with vested interests were trying to campaign against the armed forces on social media, they said and demanded the government to conduct an investigation.

The masses loved the Pakistan Army and the conspiracy to create a division between them could never succeed, they stated.

