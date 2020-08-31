Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Division Qazi Jamil-ur- Rehman has appreciated the civil society for playing effective role in maintaining peace during first ten days of Muharram

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Division Qazi Jamil-ur- Rehman has appreciated the civil society for playing effective role in maintaining peace during first ten days of Muharram.

Talking to media during his visit to review security arrangements, the DIG said that civil society especially Ulema, traders' community, peace committee and journalist community who played role like opinion leaders in society deserved to be appreciated for extending their valuable contributions towards promoting brotherhood and religious harmony on the occasion of Muharram.

He also appreciated the role of police force for maintaining law and order situation, adding that foolproof security arrangements had been made for peaceful observance of Muharram in the three districts of Hazara Division.

Later during meetings he thanked leaders of all school of thoughts for playing role in promoting religious harmony.