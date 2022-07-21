UrduPoint.com

Civil Work Of Golra Morr Underpass To Start Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Civil work of Golra Morr underpass to start soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Civil work on underpass on Golra Morr Chowk to resolve longstanding issue of direct access for sectors I-14, I-15 and I-16 to start soon.

The procurement of the project has been concluded and it has recently been awarded to the lowest evaluated bidder at the cost of Rs. 717.644 million, an official of NHA told APP on Thursday.

The underpass on Golra Morr Chowk was planned to facilitate the road users and to ensure smooth flow of traffic without any hindrance. He said about 125,000 vehicles pass from the Golra chowk everyday which had become a black spot due to continued accidents on the busy route.

When contacted, the Director Public Relations NHA, Sohail Aftab apprised this scribe that whenever a project in the urban area was executed, shifting and relocating of the underground and adjoining amenities took place as a first step.

These amenities include electricity lines, gas pipelines, telephone cables etc. which usually takes time.

Similarly, the arrangements for diversion of traffic were also made before hand so that the commuting was minimally disturbed and in order to prevent traffic choking and congestion. In the case of Golra Morr, most of the amenities have already been relocated just after award of the contract. He said that heavy machinery will soon be shifted at the site and thus the civil work of the project will become visible in due course.

