UrduPoint.com

Civil Work Of Nishtar-II Project Nearing Completion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Civil work of Nishtar-II project nearing completion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Civil work of Nishtar-II project is near completion while finishing of different sections and installation of machinery was underway, said officials of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP).

They briefed the newly deputed Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education (SH&ME) South Punjab, Afzal Nasir Khan during his visit to Nishtar-II project here on Thursday.

He instructed IDAP to accomplish the project on war footings for which manpower can be increased.

The Secretary directed NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, to monitor the project more effectively and utilize all his potential to complete it.

Nishtar Hospital MS, Dr Rao Amjad was also accompanying him.

Later, Khan also paid a visit to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) wherein he inspected different departments of the health facility and asked from the patients about the healthcare facilities being extended to them.

He also paid a visit to the extension of CPEIC.

Related Topics

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Education Punjab Visit Nasir All From

Recent Stories

National Center of Meteorology participates in Bel ..

National Center of Meteorology participates in Belt and Road Forum on Early Warn ..

29 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins to ..

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins tomorrow

59 minutes ago
 Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

3 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

4 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

4 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.