Civil work of Nishtar-II project nearing completion

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Civil work of Nishtar-II project is near completion while finishing of different sections and installation of machinery was underway, said officials of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP).

They briefed the newly deputed Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education (SH&ME) South Punjab, Afzal Nasir Khan during his visit to Nishtar-II project here on Thursday.

He instructed IDAP to accomplish the project on war footings for which manpower can be increased.

The Secretary directed NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, to monitor the project more effectively and utilize all his potential to complete it.

Nishtar Hospital MS, Dr Rao Amjad was also accompanying him.

Later, Khan also paid a visit to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) wherein he inspected different departments of the health facility and asked from the patients about the healthcare facilities being extended to them.

He also paid a visit to the extension of CPEIC.