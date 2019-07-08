Civilian Casualties in Kashmir Conflict From May 2018 to April 2019 Hit Record High - UN

The number of civilian deaths related to the Indian-Pakistani conflict in the disputed Kashmir region became the highest in over a decade in the period from May 2018 to April 2019, and neither side has put enough efforts toward addressing this problem, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in its report published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The number of civilian deaths related to the Indian-Pakistani conflict in the disputed Kashmir region became the highest in over a decade in the period from May 2018 to April 2019, and neither side has put enough efforts toward addressing this problem, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in its report published on Monday.

"The number of civilian casualties reported over the 12-month period may be the highest in over a decade ... Neither India nor Pakistan have taken any concrete steps to address the numerous concerns raised in an earlier UN report," the OHCHR said.

According to the report, about 160 civilians were killed in the conflict last year. In addition, 267 members of armed groups and 159 security forces personnel were killed, coming out to another 10-year high among "conflict-related casualties."

The OHCHR called on the UN Human Rights Council to consider setting up a commission to probe suspected human rights violations in Kashmir.

The Kashmir region has been fought over between India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in 1947. Following several armed conflicts, the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in 2003. Since then, both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce, with the continued instability in the region leading to the emergence of various extremist groups.

The tensions escalated dramatically after a February 14 terrorist attack on an Indian military convoy in Kashmir, in which over 40 people were killed. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack. Later in February, India carried out an airstrike in the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir, targeting what it said was a training camp belonging to the terrorist group.