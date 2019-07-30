UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civilian Embraces Shahadat, 9 Others Injured In Indian Firing Along LoC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 08:08 PM

Civilian embraces shahadat, 9 others injured in Indian firing along LoC

Indian troops on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked firing of mortars and artillery guns along the Line of Control (LoC) deliberately targeting civil population in Danna, Dhddnial, Jura, Lipa, Sharda and Shahkot Sectors, Inter Services Public Relations media release stated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Indian troops on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked firing of mortars and artillery guns along the Line of Control (LoC) deliberately targeting civil population in Danna, Dhddnial, Jura, Lipa, Sharda and Shahkot Sectors, Inter Services Public Relations media release stated.

An innocent citizen Nouman Ahmed (26) embraced shahdat while nine others including women and children got injured.

All the injured have been evacuated to hospitals.

Pakistan army troops responded effectively targeting posts undertaking fire. Reports of three Indian soldiers dead, many injured besides damage to Indian posts.

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Firing Fire Army Women Media

Recent Stories

Education key for sustainable development of socie ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns NICL corruption case till d ..

2 minutes ago

Transylvanian bodyguard bowls out internet with te ..

2 minutes ago

Two shot dead in Mississippi Walmart: US media

9 minutes ago

US Fed opens 2-day meeting, rate cut expected

9 minutes ago

Five member gang nabbed in Rawalpindi

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.