Civilian embraces shahadat, 9 others injured in Indian firing along LoC

Indian troops on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked firing of mortars and artillery guns along the Line of Control (LoC) deliberately targeting civil population in Danna, Dhddnial, Jura, Lipa, Sharda and Shahkot Sectors, Inter Services Public Relations media release stated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Indian troops on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked firing of mortars and artillery guns along the Line of Control (LoC) deliberately targeting civil population in Danna, Dhddnial, Jura, Lipa, Sharda and Shahkot Sectors, Inter Services Public Relations media release stated.

An innocent citizen Nouman Ahmed (26) embraced shahdat while nine others including women and children got injured.

All the injured have been evacuated to hospitals.

Pakistan army troops responded effectively targeting posts undertaking fire. Reports of three Indian soldiers dead, many injured besides damage to Indian posts.