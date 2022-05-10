UrduPoint.com

Civilian Injured In Indian Troops' Firing Dies In Shopian

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Civilian injured in Indian troops' firing dies in Shopian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :A civilian who was injured in the firing of Indian troops at Pandoshan area of Shopian district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), succumbed to his injuries.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), two civilians were critically injured by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation on Monday, in Shopian district's Pandoshan area.

One bullet riddled civilian succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Srinagar, while the condition of another injured civilian is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, a youth identified as Shahid Ahmad Mochi was found dead inside an orchard in Yaripora area of Kulgam district.

More Stories From Pakistan

