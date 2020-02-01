UrduPoint.com
Civilian Injured In Unprovoked Indian Firing Across LoC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 09:21 PM

Civilian injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Satwal Sector on Saturday and deliberately targeted civilian population

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Satwal Sector on Saturday and deliberately targeted civilian population.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, due to indiscriminate firing, a 45 year old resident of village Madarpur sustained serious injuries. The injured was evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary medical care.

