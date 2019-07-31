UrduPoint.com
Civilian Martyred, 9 Hurt In Indian Firing At LoC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:51 PM

Civilian martyred, 9 hurt in Indian firing at LoC

India's unprovoked firing and shelling at the Line of Control (LoC) martyred two Pakistanis including a kid and wounded nine others, including women and children, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said

ATHMAQAM (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) India's unprovoked firing and shelling at the Line of Control (LoC) martyred two Pakistanis including a kid and wounded nine others, including women and children, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.The martyred civilian was identified as 26-year-old Nauman and Ayan Ali son of Irfan Siddique, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said, adding that those who were wounded were shifted to a local hospital.

The Indian Army targeted civilian areas in Dana, Dhodial, Lipa, Jora, Shahdara, and Shahkot sectors on purpose, the ISPR added, noting that India used mortars and artillery guns in the firing and shelling.Pakistan Army, however, responded effectively to the Indian Army's firing, targeting Indian posts from where the firing was initiated.

Pakistan killed three Indian army officers and wounded multiple others. Many Indian posts were hit by Pakistan Army as well, the military's media wing added.The Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control and the working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy mortars and automatic weapons - which still continues.This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

