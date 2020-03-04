Civilians cannot be court martialled without Constitutional amendment: SC

(@fidahassanain)

The top court has given three-week time to the govt to come up with the answers of the questions ased by the judges on petition challenging release of Col (retired) Inam Rahim.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2020) A top court judge observed that constitutional amendment was required if the government wanted court martial of any civilian.

Justice Munir Akhtar of the Supreme Court made this observation while taking up a petition moved by the Federal government against previous order of the Supreme Court regarding release of Advocate Inamur Rehman.

Col (retired) Inam Rahim a lawyer and human rights activist fought many court cases about missing persons.

Some unknown persons picked him up from his home in Rawalpindi last year.

Hussnain Inam, the son of the retired official, moved a complaint before the Lahore High Court about disappearance of his father. An official of the Ministry of Defence told the court that Inam Rahim was in their custody and was being interrogated. However, the court expressed surprise as how a civilian could be abducted by a department, and ordered his immediate release. The government, however, challenged the decision before the top court and opposed his release, saying that he had close connection with anti-country agencies and that he was involved in espionage.

In a hearing regarding the case conducted today, the top court grilled Additional Attorney-General Aamir Rehman as to why the government was not following court orders in relation to Rahim.

“Inamur Rahim is a retired military officer. How does he fall under the jurisdiction of the Official Secrets Act?" Justice Mushir Alam, who is on the bench hearing the case, asked the federal representative.

“Inamur Rahim was accused of committing serious crimes but he was set free later," Justice Alam observed.

A law officer told the court that Inam was free but was under interrogation.

At this, Justice Alam observed that Rahim was not released on government order to which the law officer said that he was released by the government but was there due to other related issues. The top court made it clear that a court martial cannot be carried out on a civilian.

Justice Akhtar observed that for martial law of a citizen, a constitutional amendment was required.

“It would be violation of SC orders if a civilian is abducted for court martial,” the judge remarked. Justice Alam also questioned that whether the people were detained without any due process or thought . “There is a clear ruling of the Lahore High Court on the subject matter,” the judge further said.

The government sought time to answer the questions of the top court. On it, the SC allowed the government three-week time to come up with the queries raised by the court.