Civilized nations always respect laws, says Rana Safraz

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The flag hoisting ceremony was held at DIG office Motorway central two in connection with Independence Day celebrations here on Saturday.

A motorway police squad presented salute to national flag while cake was also cut on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Addressing the ceremony, sector commander M5 motorway, Rana Sarfraz Ahmad said that civilized nations always respect their laws.

He said that everyone should play his role for the progress and prosperity of the country following the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Regional Director Pak-Turk school, Hassan Tale said that Turkey has deep relations with Pakistan and congratulated the Pakistani nation on Independence Day.

Staff officer Muhammad Abid Mirza gave road safety tips to the school children on the directions of DIG Motorway Masroor Alam Kulachi.

Later, prizes were distributed among the students.

The all participants paid visit to road safety stall set up by motorway police.

The special prayer was made for the prosperity of the country, freedom of Kashmir and Palestine.