'Civilized Nations Must Show Seriousness On IIOJK Issue'; Says CM Murad
Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the civilized nations must show their seriousness on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
On the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, he said that 77 years of atrocities of Indian occupation and aggression had gone by.
The CM said, "We stand with the Kashmiri people and will continue to support the Kashmiri people against Indian atrocities."
He was of the view that India was omitting atrocities on the people of IIOJK.
IIOJK was a beautiful valley but India had stained it with blood, he said adding that India, through conspiracy, established her oppressive control over IIOJK and massacred Muslims.
Murad said, "Today is the darkest day in the history of the world."
The decision of IIOJK based on the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council was the only solution to the problems of the Kashmiri people.
Indian aggression had shed the blood of many innocent Kashmiris, he said.
The CM further said that India declared herself as a secular state but shy away from recognizing the IIOJK people's right to self-determination.
He said, "We will always continue to support the right of the IIOJK people to achieve their legal right to self-determination."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris in KP observe Black Day against India's illegal occupation2 minutes ago
-
Ceremony regarding World White Cane Day held2 minutes ago
-
Kohat Division observes Kashmir Black Day2 minutes ago
-
District admin organizes rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris2 minutes ago
-
Govt employees directed to avoid unnecessary travelling on three major roads of DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court2 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary highlights Sargodha local industries' potential12 minutes ago
-
Four regional directorates to oversee healthcare management12 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment essential for development: Iftikhar Malik12 minutes ago
-
Kisan Ittehad demands independent commission to decide crop prices22 minutes ago
-
Sukkur observes Oct 27 as 'Black Day', solidarity rally held22 minutes ago
-
Sukkur observes Oct 27 as 'Black Day'22 minutes ago