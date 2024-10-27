'Civilized nations must show seriousness on IIOJK issue'; says CM Murad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the civilized nations must show their seriousness on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, he said that 77 years of atrocities of Indian occupation and aggression had gone by.

The CM said, "We stand with the Kashmiri people and will continue to support the Kashmiri people against Indian atrocities."

He was of the view that India was omitting atrocities on the people of IIOJK.

IIOJK was a beautiful valley but India had stained it with blood, he said adding that India, through conspiracy, established her oppressive control over IIOJK and massacred Muslims.

Murad said, "Today is the darkest day in the history of the world."

The decision of IIOJK based on the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council was the only solution to the problems of the Kashmiri people.

Indian aggression had shed the blood of many innocent Kashmiris, he said.

The CM further said that India declared herself as a secular state but shy away from recognizing the IIOJK people's right to self-determination.

He said, "We will always continue to support the right of the IIOJK people to achieve their legal right to self-determination."