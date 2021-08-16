CJ administers oath to Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar as Supreme Court judge

Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice (CJ) Gulzar Ahmed Monday administered oath of the office to Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, judge of Sindh High Court, as judge of the SC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice (CJ) Gulzar Ahmed Monday administered oath of the office to Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, judge of Sindh High Court, as judge of the SC.

The SC judges, attorney general for Pakistan, senior lawyers and law officers attended the ceremony. The SC registrar conducted proceedings of the oath taking ceremony. The SC officers and staff were also present on the occasion.