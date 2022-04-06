CJ-AJK calls on Barrister Sultan

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) Azad Jammu Kashmir Supreme Court Chief Justice, Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan on Wednesday called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Kashmir House in Islamabad, AJK President office said.

During the meeting, both discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest.