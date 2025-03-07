Open Menu

CJ AJK Calls On CJP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Mr Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court premises today.

Chief Justice Supreme Court AJK extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mr Justice Yahya Afridi on assuming the country’s highest constitutional judicial office.

He expressed his best wishes for the success of his tenure in strengthening the rule of law and ensuring the effective dispensation of justice.

Both dignitaries engaged in a constructive exchange of views on matters of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to judicial cooperation and institutional development.

On this occasion, Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan formally invited Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to attend the Azad Jammu & Kashmir International Judicial Conference, scheduled for May 10, 2025.

The conference will bring together legal experts, members of the judiciary, and scholars to discuss key legal and judicial issues, including the uniqueness of AJK’s judicial structure, the evolution of jurisprudence in AJK, and international laws relating to the Kashmir conflict.

