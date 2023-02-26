UrduPoint.com

CJ AJK HC Meets President Barrister Sultan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 09:10 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) : Feb 26 (APP) ::Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court Sadaqat Hussain Raja met AJK State President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House on Sunday.

On this occasion, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that measures would be taken for the delivery of inexpensive and speedy justice to the aspirant.

He said that supremacy of law in Azad Jammu Kashmir will be ensured so that the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir could get justice at their doorsteps.

"On this occasion, mutual interest and other issues were also discussed between President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court Sadaqat Hussain Raja, says an official handout issued by PID AJK.

