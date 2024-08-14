Open Menu

CJ Balochistan High Court Inaugurates Green Court Project

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM

CJ Balochistan High Court inaugurates Green Court Project

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Hasham Khan Kakar on Wednesday inaugurated “Green Courts Project” by planting a sapling at the campus of BHC.

The project aimed at creating awareness among masses about the damages caused by the climate change and provide green environment to the complainants coming to courts for their legal cases.

Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, had announced the introduction of Green Courts in Balochistan to tackle climate change and promote environmental consciousness among the public.

“The initiative will begin with the High Court judges each planting a tree.

The world faces severe threats from climate change, and Pakistan is among the countries most affected by the natural disasters resulting from these changes,” he maintained.

The Chief Justice noted “Balochistan High Court is setting a target to introduce Green Courts in Balochistan, starting with each judge of the Balochistan High Court planting a tree as a symbol of this initiative."

"World is currently facing severe threats from climate change, and we are suffering the consequences of the environment disregard," he emphasized.

“As an institution, Green Courts will provide a clean and green environment for the litigants coming to courts for their legal issues, the Chief Justice hoped.

