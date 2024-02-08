- Home
- Pakistan
- CJ Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan casts vote at Boy Scout Headquarters
CJ Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan casts Vote At Boy Scout Headquarters
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 10:40 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and his wife cast their vote without protocol at a polling station in Boy Scout headquarters in Quetta.
In his message, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan said that people should cast their vote to elect their best representative.
Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar mingled with the polling staff and voters at the polling station.
The polling for the General Election started across the province at 8:00 a.m. and would continue until 5:00 p.m. without any break.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
General Election begins in Bajaur over three provincial assembly seats7 minutes ago
-
Voting for General Elections-2024 begins in Hyderabad37 minutes ago
-
Polling kicks off in Sialkot District37 minutes ago
-
Elders, women voters more enthusiastic to cast vote at early time37 minutes ago
-
EC Sindh directs to use all resources to ensure free, fair general elections37 minutes ago
-
Polling starts in PP-1537 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide37 minutes ago
-
Voting begins amid tight security47 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif casts his vote in Model town47 minutes ago
-
Vote polling for General Election 2024 begins in Merged Tribal Districts57 minutes ago
-
Voting in Hyderabad start57 minutes ago
-
Polling of general elections begins in Sukkur1 hour ago