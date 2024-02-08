CJ Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan casts vote at Boy Scout Headquarters

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and his wife cast their vote without protocol at a polling station in Boy Scout headquarters in Quetta.

In his message, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan said that people should cast their vote to elect their best representative.

Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar mingled with the polling staff and voters at the polling station.

The polling for the General Election started across the province at 8:00 a.m. and would continue until 5:00 p.m. without any break.