CJ BHC Condoles Demise Of District Court Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

CJ BHC condoles demise of district court official

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Justice, Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and other judges on Monday condoled the demise of Mohammad Ismael Stenographer District and Session Judge Dera Allah Yar.

In a handout issued by the BHC registrar office, Chief Justice and other judges expressed their profound grief over the sudden death of Mohammad Ismael and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family.

