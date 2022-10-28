UrduPoint.com

CJ BHC Summons Home Secretary Others Over Court Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

CJ BHC summons Home secretary others over court firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Naeem Akhtar Afghan on Friday took suo motu notice of the firing incident which occurred outside the premises of District and Session Court here.

According to official handout issued by the BHC Registrar, The chief justice directed Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, IG Balochistan Police, Commissioner Quetta, Deputy Commissioner Quetta, CCPO Quetta and DG Levies to appear in person before the court on Saturday.

At least one person died and several others were injured in a firing incident that took place between two rival groups outside the District and Session Court on Thursday morning.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Chief Justice Afghanistan Balochistan Suo Motu Quetta Police Died Court

Recent Stories

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

12 minutes ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

1 hour ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

2 hours ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

3 hours ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.