CJ BHC Visits Civil Hospital To Inquire Health Of Injured Teacher
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 11:34 PM
Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar visited Quetta Civil Hospital’s Trauma Center to inquire after the health of school teacher Amir Ghori
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar visited Quetta Civil Hospital’s Trauma Center to inquire after the health of school teacher Amir Ghori.
While Amir Ghori was seriously injured two days ago as he had tried to save a child from being hit by a train, as a result of which he became disabled in one of his hands and one of his legs.
On this occasion, Chief Justice called the Special Secretary Health, Commissioner Quetta Division, MS Civil Hospital Quetta and the Managing Director Trauma Center Quetta, along with senior officials and issued instructions to take all necessary steps to ensure the treatment and other crucial facilities of Amir Ghori under treatment.
Registrar High Court and Advocate General were also present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
Body of drowned youth found from canal
Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadshedding amid heatwave: Farooq Satta ..
DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor
Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza
Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif
Integrated anti dengue plan formulated on CM instructions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body of drowned youth found from canal15 seconds ago
-
Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadshedding amid heatwave: Farooq Sattar18 seconds ago
-
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan26 minutes ago
-
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal26 minutes ago
-
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time26 minutes ago
-
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence26 minutes ago
-
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor33 minutes ago
-
Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif33 minutes ago
-
Integrated anti dengue plan formulated on CM instructions13 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti announces austerity measures to diminish unnecessary expenditures13 minutes ago
-
Tortured dead body found in coal mine's premises13 minutes ago