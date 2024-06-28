CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of injured teacher

Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar visited Quetta Civil Hospital’s Trauma Center to inquire after the health of school teacher Amir Ghori

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar visited Quetta Civil Hospital’s Trauma Center to inquire after the health of school teacher Amir Ghori.

While Amir Ghori was seriously injured two days ago as he had tried to save a child from being hit by a train, as a result of which he became disabled in one of his hands and one of his legs.

On this occasion, Chief Justice called the Special Secretary Health, Commissioner Quetta Division, MS Civil Hospital Quetta and the Managing Director Trauma Center Quetta, along with senior officials and issued instructions to take all necessary steps to ensure the treatment and other crucial facilities of Amir Ghori under treatment.

Registrar High Court and Advocate General were also present on this occasion.