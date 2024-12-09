Open Menu

CJ Chairs Significant Meeting On Jail Reforms

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) As part of ongoing judicial reforms, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, chaired a meeting in Gwadar, Balochistan on Monday.

The meeting deliberated on critical issues pertaining to the correctional system and approved the formation of a Sub-Committee for Balochistan. The Sub-Committee will conduct visits to various prisons and submit a comprehensive package of draft reforms aimed at improving the system.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Chief Justice, High Court of Balochistan, Mr. Justice Abdullah Baloch, Administrative / Monitoring Judge for Prisons, High Court of Balochistan; Mr. Justice Nazeer Ahmed Langove (Retd.), former Judge, High Court of Balochistan; Syed Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Tribal Affairs, Moazzam Jah Ansaari, Inspector General of Police; Shuja Uddin Kasi, Inspector General of Prisons; the Prosecutor General, Government of Balochistan, Ms. Shakar Bibi Baloch, Member, Balochistan High Court Bar, Ms. Zarghona Bareech, Advocate, High Court of Balochistan and Ms. Roshane Barucha, Coordinator, SCP Prison Reforms Balochistan.

The Sub-Committee, led by Justice Abdullah Baloch as Convener, includes Justice Nazeer Ahmed Langove, Ms. Roshane Barucha as Coordinator, Ms. Zarghona Bareech and Ms.

Shakar Bibi Baloch as Members along with representatives from the Inspector General of Prisons, Balochistan, and the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP).

The Sub-Committee will develop actionable recommendations addressing the issues of Under-Trial Prisoners, implementation of rehabilitative programs within prisons—including vocational training, mental health support, and educational initiatives—and measures to prepare inmates for successful reintegration into society. These recommendations will form a vital part of the National Jail Reform Policy, ensuring a comprehensive, inclusive, and province-wide perspective.

The collaborative effort under the leadership of the Chief Justice underscores the unwavering focus on addressing inefficiencies in the correctional system. The National Jail Reform Policy aspires to establish a transparent, equitable and rehabilitative correctional framework while aligning the correctional system with constitutional obligations and international standards. This reform initiative represents a transformative step towards creating a more humane and effective criminal justice system in Pakistan. Regular engagement among stakeholders reflects the collective commitment to achieving meaningful and sustainable improvements in the country’s correctional system.

