CJ FSC Plants Trees To Combat Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court (FSC) Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer and Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh had planted trees at the Federal Shariat Court's garden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court (FSC) Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer and Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh had planted trees at the Federal Shariat Court's garden.

The tree planting ceremony was also attended by Registrar FSC Abdul Qayyum Lehri, as well as other officers and staff members of the court.

Speaking at the event, the chief justice of the Shariat court emphasized the importance of planting trees to combat climate change and promote a healthier environment for future generations. He also expressed his gratitude to the registrar and the court staff for their support in organizing the event.

