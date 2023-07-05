CJ GB postpones election for CM

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Justice (CJ) Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit-Baltistan, Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan Wednesday postponed the election for Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan which was scheduled to be held on today.

According to a press release issued by the spokesperson Supreme Appellate Court, the CJ GB hearing of the case titled "Haji Shah Baig" postponed the election.

The court also stated that according to Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Rule (3) of Procedure and Conduct of business, 2017, it was necessary to advertise the election schedule through television, newspapers, radio and gazette publications.

In addition, it is also necessary to notify the members by post.

Arguing on behalf of Haji Shah Baig, Advocate, Amjad Hussain said that even if there was an election in emergency, it was necessary to issue an election schedule of 72 hours.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court issued an order to postpone the elections for the chief minister and ordered the Speaker GB Assembly to submit the new election schedule to the court by tomorrow.