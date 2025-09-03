Open Menu

CJ IHC Chairs Full Court Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The full court meeting of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was held on Wednesday,

in which all the judges of the IHC participated.

The full court meeting of all the judges of the IHC was chaired by Chief Justice Sardar

Sarfraz Dogar.

The meeting discussed various agenda items.

