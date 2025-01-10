CJ IHC Inaugurates Website Of District Courts
Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamer Farooq on Friday formally inaugurated the official website of district session courts Islamabad.
On this occasion, the Chief Justice IHC was briefed about the features of the website that it has special features for searching cases and judgments.
The briefing stated that all interim orders of the district courts would also be available at a click, and cases could be searched by entering the FIR number.
In addition, Chief Justice Amir Farooq also inaugurated the Central library at the District Courts Complex Islamabad.
Addressing the District Bar Association, he said that he tried to solve the problems of bar.
The website of the District Judiciary has been launched, which will not only benefit the petitioners but also the overseas litigants, he said.
The chief justice said that the website of IHC was available but that of district courts was not. In one year, the District Judiciary of Islamabad disposed of 119,000 cases, he added.
He also said that we have made nominations from the District Judiciary for the appointments in the high court and good news will be received soon.
