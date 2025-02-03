CJ IHC re-constitute administration committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday re-constituted the administration committee on the direction of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday re-constituted the administration committee on the direction of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

As per the notification issued by the registrar office, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq would head the three-member committee which also include Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogra, the senior puisne judge and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro.