CJ IHC Re-constitute Administration Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 08:02 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday re-constituted the administration committee on the direction of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday re-constituted the administration committee on the direction of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

As per the notification issued by the registrar office, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq would head the three-member committee which also include Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogra, the senior puisne judge and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro.

