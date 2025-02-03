CJ IHC Re-constitute Administration Committee
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 08:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday re-constituted the administration committee on the direction of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.
As per the notification issued by the registrar office, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq would head the three-member committee which also include Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogra, the senior puisne judge and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro.
