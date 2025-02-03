Open Menu

CJ IHC Re-constitutes Promotion Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 08:03 PM

CJ IHC re-constitutes promotion committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Monday re-constituted the departmental promotion committee.

As per the notification issued by the registrar office, the DPC is comprising Mr Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, senior puisne judge and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, additional judge IHC.

