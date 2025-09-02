CJ IHC summons full court meeting on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Sarfraz Ahmed Dogar has summoned full court meeting

on Wednesday at the start of new judicial year.

The full court meeting would be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday. All judges of Islamabad High Court have been issued instructions to attend the meeting.