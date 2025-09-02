CJ IHC Summons Full Court Meeting On Wednesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Sarfraz Ahmed Dogar has summoned full court meeting
on Wednesday at the start of new judicial year.
The full court meeting would be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday. All judges of Islamabad High Court have been issued instructions to attend the meeting.
Recent Stories
Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan
Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry
Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KMU to establish Sub-Campus in District Buner7 minutes ago
-
CTP Mobile Service Center issues weekly schedule aimed at providing licensing facilities7 minutes ago
-
CM monitors relief efforts, ensures no flood victim left unattended7 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts calligraphy exhibition7 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses plea seeking conversion of Gurdwara into mosque7 minutes ago
-
NAHE launches professional development training for IPFP fellows7 minutes ago
-
Flood disrupts power supply to over 69,000 MEPCO consumers7 minutes ago
-
Two gangs busted7 minutes ago
-
CJ IHC summons full court meeting on Wednesday7 minutes ago
-
DC Rawalpindi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)7 minutes ago
-
SCCI hosts cheque distribution ceremony for workers’ welfare8 minutes ago
-
FJWU’s 'Computer Arts degree show' depicts women led innovation17 minutes ago