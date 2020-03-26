CJ IHC visits district courts to review arrangements against Coronavirus

The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday visited district courts in the Federal capital to review the arrangements being carried out for safety of litigants, judges and lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday visited district courts in the Federal capital to review the arrangements being carried out for safety of litigants, judges and lawyers.

CJ Athar Minallah, on the occasion, stressed upon maintaining the social distancing in court premises and ordered for compliance of such at any cost.

"There are many things that the government should be doing that we are doing instead," he remarked on the occasion.

He said that courts were operational in such conditions for last seventy years where they should not be for dispensing speedy justice.

The CJ said that Session judge has appointed a team which was visiting jail along with administration for monitoring the steps taken there.

He said it was government's responsibility to look into over strength of inmates at jails which was already causing various problems.

He ordered for strict compliance of government standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the courts.