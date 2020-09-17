UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJ Lahore High Court Arrive Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:41 PM

CJ Lahore High Court arrive Multan

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan arrived here at Multan bench on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan arrived here at Multan bench on Thursday.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Muzamel Akhtar Shabeer, Justice Anwar-ul-Haq, Justice Risal Hassan Syed and Justice Asim Hafeez among concerned judicial officers accorded him warm welcome.

He had spent a busy day, with delegations of district and high court bars association called on him and discussed matters pertaining to legal affairs and situation prevailing over it.

He had heard different writ petitions upon his arrival.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Saleem Sheikh Court

Recent Stories

Six-Year-Old Boy Killed in Shootout Between Mexica ..

2 minutes ago

Woman dies, girl injured as boulder falls on house ..

2 minutes ago

APHC calls for shutdown tomorrow against killings ..

2 minutes ago

Woman among four others martyred by Indian Army in ..

16 minutes ago

IRSA releases 208,900 cusecs water

7 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.