CJ Lahore High Court arrive Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan arrived here at Multan bench on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan arrived here at Multan bench on Thursday.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Muzamel Akhtar Shabeer, Justice Anwar-ul-Haq, Justice Risal Hassan Syed and Justice Asim Hafeez among concerned judicial officers accorded him warm welcome.

He had spent a busy day, with delegations of district and high court bars association called on him and discussed matters pertaining to legal affairs and situation prevailing over it.

He had heard different writ petitions upon his arrival.