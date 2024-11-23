Open Menu

CJ Launches Push For Jail Reforms In KP

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) In a landmark step toward judicial reform, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi chaired a pivotal meeting at the Supreme Court’s Peshawar Branch Registry the other day.

The meeting resolved to form a sub-committee dedicated to reforming prison systems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and drafting a comprehensive package of reforms, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The sub-committee, led by Justice Ijaz Anwar Khan of the Peshawar High Court, includes retired Justice Qalandar Ali Khan, social worker Ms. Ayesha Bano and members from both government and opposition, alongside representatives from the Inspector General of Prisons and the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP).

This committee will assess prison conditions, address issues of under-trial prisoners, and propose rehabilitative programs like vocational training, mental health support, and education to prepare inmates for reintegration into society.

These efforts aim to align provincial reforms with a forthcoming National Jail Reform Policy, ensuring a fairer, more humane criminal justice system nationwide.

Justice Afridi praised the Peshawar High Court for releasing 1,289 prisoners involved in petty crimes and lauded the bravery of KP Police in countering terrorist threats.

He also emphasized the urgent need to upgrade forensic science facilities to strengthen evidence-based investigations.

The meeting, attended by prominent judicial and administrative leaders, including KP Advocate General Shah Faisal Utmankhel and Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, also prayed for victims of a recent tragedy in Kurram.

The National Jail Reform Policy aims to establish a rehabilitative, transparent, and constitutionally compliant correctional framework aligned with international standards.

This collaborative initiative marks a significant step towards addressing inefficiencies in Pakistan's criminal justice system.

