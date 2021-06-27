CJ LHC constitute Rawalpindi benches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan constituted two division benches (DB) and five single benches (SBs) for the LHC Rawalpindi bench in the next week.

According to the schedule, DB No.

1 will comprise of Justice Chaudary Muhammad Masood Jhangir and Justice Asim Hafeez while DB no 2 will comprise of Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi and Justice Sohail Nasir.

The divisional benches will hear the murder cases and appeals of all kinds.

The five signal benches will comprise of Justice Chaudary Muhammad Masood Jhangir, Justice Asim Hafeez, Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi, Justice Sohail Nasir and Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan