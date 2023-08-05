CJ LHC inaugurates common rest house

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti inaugurated a common rest house at Judges Residence Gulgasht, here Saturday.

The CJ also visited Judicial Complex Mattital wherein residences of additional sessions judges are also being constructed. Xen Building Haider Ali briefed about under-constructed buildings.

Similarly, work on eight residences, Masjid, and Common Rest House have been completed.

The work was completed at a cost of Rs 260 million.

CJ LHC Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti stated that the best environment was being given to the judges.

He also instructed maximum plantation and installation of flowering plants.

Senior Judge Justice Ali Raza Bajwa, Senior Registrar LHC, and District and Sessions Judge Amjid Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.