Open Menu

CJ LHC Inaugurates Common Rest House

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2023 | 03:40 PM

CJ LHC inaugurates common rest house

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti inaugurated a common rest house at Judges Residence Gulgasht, here Saturday.

The CJ also visited Judicial Complex Mattital wherein residences of additional sessions judges are also being constructed. Xen Building Haider Ali briefed about under-constructed buildings.

Similarly, work on eight residences, Masjid, and Common Rest House have been completed.

The work was completed at a cost of Rs 260 million.

CJ LHC Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti stated that the best environment was being given to the judges.

He also instructed maximum plantation and installation of flowering plants.

Senior Judge Justice Ali Raza Bajwa, Senior Registrar LHC, and District and Sessions Judge Amjid Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mosque Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

18 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

51 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana ver ..

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana verdict before SC

1 hour ago
 Public Prosecution receives global standard certif ..

Public Prosecution receives global standard certification for effective governan ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thosh ..

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago
 Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marri ..

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

3 hours ago
Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

5 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

7 hours ago
 New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

15 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan