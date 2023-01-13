UrduPoint.com

CJ LHC Inaugurates New Judges Residences, Lays Foundation Of Admin Block

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2023 | 08:00 PM

CJ LHC inaugurates new judges residences, lays foundation of Admin Block

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti accompanying judges of Lahore High Court Multan Bench here on Friday laid the foundation stone of the new Administration Block and opened newly built residences for judges and a Jamia mosque.

Senior judges Mr. Justice Faisal Zaman Khan, Mr. Justice Asjad Javed Gharal, Mr. Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Mr. Justice Muhammad Nadeem Arshad, Mr. Justice Tariq Nadeem, Mr. Justice Abid Hussain Chatha, and Mr.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa were present on the occasion.

Briefing on the occasion, XEN Buildings Haidar Ali said the new seven-storey Administration Block will have parking space in the basement which will be completed in two years at a cost of Rs 2 billion. The Jamia Masjid of the Judges Rest House has a 100-person capacity and has been completed at a cost of Rs 7 million. It can be expanded when needed. Eight new judges' residences were built at a cost of Rs 200 million, he added.

