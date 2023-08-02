CJ LHC reaches Multan on six-day visit, heard cases, to meet lawyers delegations from south Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Justice, Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti reached Multan on a six-day visit and is scheduled to spend a busy day on Wednesday in hearing cases and meetings with lawyers delegations from across south Punjab.

Upon arrival at the Multan Bench of Lahore High Court, the CJ LHC was received by Senior Judge Mr.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, senior registrar District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah, principal at staff officer to CJ LHC Muhammad Shahzad Gull, personal assistant Muhammad Shahzad Ahmad Nasir, deputy registrar Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, assistant registrar Arsalan Zafar, Shahid Iqbal Lak, Faraz Ahmad, and secretary to senior Judge Riaz Ahmad, official sources said.

The Chief Justice LHC heard cases at court No 1 of Multan Bench and was later scheduled to meet with lawyers delegations from different bars of south Punjab.