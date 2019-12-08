CJ LHC to visit Bahawalpur on Dec 10

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Justice (CJ), Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice Sardar Muhammad Shameem Khan is likely to visit Bahawalpur on December 10 to attend ceremonies at LHC Bahawalpur Bench.

CJ, LHC will arrive in Bahawalpur on a three-day visit from December 10 to 12, said a press release issued here.

He will address a ceremony to be organized in his honor by LHC Bahawalpur Bench and High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur.

He will held meetings with judges and lawyers. He will also inspect different sections of LHC Bahawalpur, it said.