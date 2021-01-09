CJ of AJK High Court restores judicial in courts

The Acting Chief Justice of AJK High Court Azhar Saleem Babar on Friday approved the restoration of all Judicial activities and other official activities from January 11. 2021

MUZAFFARABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Acting Chief Justice of AJK High Court Azhar Saleem Babar on Friday approved the restoration of all Judicial activities and other official activities from January 11. 2021, According to official sources, while cancelling/suspending all notifications and circulars issued by the court in view of the corona pandemic by following the SOPs as the government earlier had taken precautionary measures to control the Covid-19 in this regard.

The AJK High Court while approving the restoration of Court and official activities in High Court Circuit Benches of Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli and Mirpur besides, all the subordinate courts in AJK and directed to resume activities including court hearing and issuing of progress reports in normal routine official timing.