CJ PHC administers oath to cabinet of Abbottabad District Bar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim has said that we would not deviate from oath to uphold constitution and law adding that cooperation of lawyers is essential to restore confidence of people.

He expressed these views while addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly elected officials at Abbottabad District Bar. Justice Ijaz Akbar, Justice Faheem Ali, Peshawar High Court Registrar Ikhtiyar Khan, District, Sessions Judge Muhammad Shoaib Khan, senior civil judges and lawyers also attended the ceremony.

He remarked that people do not come forward for their rights as they have lost trust in the system and added that cooperation of lawyers is essential to rectify the situation.

The Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench would also hear cases via video link and significant Improvement in judicial reforms would be evident in three months, he said.

CJ Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim also emphasized the need of hard work to improve the system and mentioned that more judges are being appointed by Federal government to expedite case resolutions.

He stated that criminal, civil, and family cases would be separated in court to enhance judges’ performance and provide relief to the people. He pointed that results would increase if judges and lawyers work together. President High Court Bar also presented shields to CJ PHC, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and other guests.