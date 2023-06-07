UrduPoint.com

CJ PHC Administers Oath To Office Bearers Of Tehsil Bar Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mussarrat Hilali here Thursday administered oath to newly elected office bearers of Tehsil Bar Association Lahor, District Swabi

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Justice highlighted the importance of bench and bar and said that relations between the two are necessary for the provision of speedy and affordable justice to people.

She also appreciated the role of Lahor Bar Association and stated that the beach and bar are two wheels of the car and their cooperation and dedication is vital to ensure the provision of timely justice to litigants.

She also met with a delegation of bar associations and assured them needed assistance and cooperation in the resolution of their problems.

