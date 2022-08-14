CJ PHC emphasizes on dedicated work to bring prosperity to country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Qaiser Rashid on Sunday extended felicitation to the entire nation and lawyers' community on 75th Independence Day.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony in PHC, the Chief Justice said dedicated work would be essential for bringing prosperity and tranquility in the country.

He stressed for joining hands for promotion of brotherhood in the society to make the motherlands stronger in the entire globe.

The ceremony was attended by present and former judges of PHC, Dean Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy, Chairman KP Bar Council, members of Judicial Commission, representatives of KP Advocate General, and President PHC Bar Association along with members.

On the occasion, the contingent of police presented guard of honor to the Chief Justice PHC while children presented national anthem. All the participants prayed for prosperity of the country.