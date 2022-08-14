UrduPoint.com

CJ PHC Emphasizes On Dedicated Work To Bring Prosperity To Country

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM

CJ PHC emphasizes on dedicated work to bring prosperity to country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Qaiser Rashid on Sunday extended felicitation to the entire nation and lawyers' community on 75th Independence Day.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony in PHC, the Chief Justice said dedicated work would be essential for bringing prosperity and tranquility in the country.

He stressed for joining hands for promotion of brotherhood in the society to make the motherlands stronger in the entire globe.

The ceremony was attended by present and former judges of PHC, Dean Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy, Chairman KP Bar Council, members of Judicial Commission, representatives of KP Advocate General, and President PHC Bar Association along with members.

On the occasion, the contingent of police presented guard of honor to the Chief Justice PHC while children presented national anthem. All the participants prayed for prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Lawyers Rashid Independence Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

9 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

18 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

18 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

18 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.