CJ PHC for expeditious disposal of family matters, under trial prisoners' cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PH) Justice Musarrat Hilali while expressing her concerns about the huge pendency of cases had directed the District and Sessions Judges to dispose of the cases of under-trial prisoners and family matters expeditiously.

During her surprise visit to Sub-Jail Nowshera and the Courts of District Judiciary Nowshera, she warned the Judges that there would be zero tolerance for corruption and strict actions would be taken against the delinquent officers and officials, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The CJ inspected each and every barrack personally and gave a patient hearing to all the prisoners by listening to their complaints and submissions individually.

The District and sessions judge Nowshera and Judicial Magistrate accompanied her ladyship.

The prisoners had the majority of the complainant regarding the non-appearance of the counsels and prosecution witnesses which is causing hurdles for expeditious disposal of their cases.

Complaints were also made regarding the non-conducive environment and overcrowding in the Nowshera jail and lack of basic facilities.

The CJ then and there issued strict directions to all concerned authorities for emergent fixation of the matters and also directed proper medical facilitation and treatment of the inmates.

On the complaints of the inmates regarding the provision of insufficient food and other allied facilities, the Chief Justice inspected the kitchen area and directed the Superintendent Jail for making sure of adequate arrangements.

Later, she presided over a meeting with the Judicial Officers of the district Nowshera.

The District and Sessions Judge, Nowshera briefed the Chief Justice regarding the pendency and disposal of the district Judiciary.

The CJ appreciated the performance of the district judiciary and applauded their hard work and dedication.

She stressed on the judicial officers to maintain discipline and observe the court timings and official dress code, as per directions issued by the Peshawar High Court.

After the meeting the CJ also visited Tehsil courts Pabbi, met with the judicial officers of Tehsil Courts and discussed matters relating to Tehsil Courts.

She expressed her satisfaction regarding the overall performance and management of tehsil courts.