CJ PHC Inaugurates Tehsil Judicial Complex Oghi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Saturday inaugurated Tehsil Judicial Complex Oghi, District Mansehra.

He was accompanied by Justice Ijaz Anwar, Senior Puisne Judge, Justice Muhammad Naeem Anwar, Justice Ijaz khan, Registrar Peshawar High Court.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest termed the judicial complex as a milestone to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of judicial system.

We should remain steadfast in our commitment to serve all individuals especially those who are less fortunate, he emphasized adding, "we must safeguard the rights of poor and marginalized segments of the society".

