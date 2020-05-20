UrduPoint.com
CJ PHC , Judges Request Judicial Officers, Bar Members Not To Visit Their Residences Due To COVID-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:57 PM

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court , Waqar Ahmed Seth and other Judges of PHC have requested judicial officers, members of bar and staff not to visit their residences for Eid greetings due to current pandemic of COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court , Waqar Ahmed Seth and other Judges of PHC have requested judicial officers, members of bar and staff not to visit their residences for Eid greetings due to current pandemic of COVID-19.

A press statement issued by PHC here on Wednesday said that Chief Justice and Honorable judges of this court are pleased to extend did greetings to all judicial officers , members of bar and staff across the province.

